Second Person Dies From Injuries Sustained In Atmore Four Vehicle Crash

February 1, 2020

A second person involved in a four vehicle crash north of Atmore last week has died.

Bessie Lee Murphy, 65, of Beatrice, Ala., passed away from injuries sustained in the January 23 crash, Alabama State Troopers said Friday afternoon. She was a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala driven by Sherry Ann Dale, 60 of Frisco City.

Warren Demetrick Stallworth, 39, of Monroeville, died in the crash about 5:45 p.m. Highway 21 near Ross Road. Minutes before, an Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office began to pursue Stallworth, but Sheriff Heath Jackson said Stallworth may have never known because the deputy never caught up.

Jackson said one of his investigators was traveling south on Highway 21 in an unmarked vehicle when he was passed by a 2019 Acura TLX being driven in excess of 100 mph. The investigator and other drivers were forced off the roadway. The investigator activated his lights and sirens but was unable to catch up with Stallworth. The investigator found the crash a short time later.+

Stallworth’s Acura collided head-on with a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Spencer Rogers, 36, of Atmore. Also involved in the crash was the Impala driven by Dale and a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Sharon Banks, 53, of Monroeville.

Stallworth, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing their investigation.

