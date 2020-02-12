Puppy Rescued From Storm Drain By Escambia Firefighters

February 12, 2020

Escambia Fire Rescue rescued a puppy from a storm drain Tuesday morning.

The dachshund puppy named Sly was trapped in the drain near his home on Hampton Road, not far from Highway 29 and Diamond Dairy Road. Firefighters from the Ensley and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and ECFR Special Operations took part in the confined space rescue with help from the Escambia County Road Department.

When they arrive on scene, they could hear the puppy, but could not see him. After  the lid of the storm drain was lifted, a firefighter entered to remove Sly.

The puppy is doing just fine and his been happily reunited with his family.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 