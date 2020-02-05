Photos Show North Escambia Area Flooding. Some Areas Received 3-5 Inches.

A flash flood warning was issued for central Escambia County after 3-5 inches of rain fell early Wednesday afternoon.

More rain, perhaps several inches, is expected for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. For the complete forecast, click here.

The National Weather Service is reminding drivers to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and avoid driving through standing water.

Pictured top: McKenzie Road: Scroll down for additional photos and locations.

Above: Wishbone Road in Cantonment.

Above: Cantonment neighborhood off Highway 297A.

Above: Yellowstone Pass at County Road 97.

Above: Another view of South Highway 97 at Yellowstone Pass entrance to the IronHorse subdivision in Cantonment.

Above: Hail in Chumuckla.

Above: Water crossing Kathleen Avenue

Above: Kingsfield Road.

Above: Allentown Road in Santa Rosa County.

Above: Cantonment off Highway 297A.

Above: County bus lot on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

Above: A Cantonment neighborhood.

Above: A yard off Wishbone Lane in Cantonment.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.