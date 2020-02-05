Strong Storms Possible, Flash Flood Warning In Effect

There is a risk of severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday. A flash flood warning in effect for central Escambia and Santa Rosa counties until 7:30 p.m., and a flash flood watch is in effect for the remainder of the area. A wind advisory is in effect for Thursday morning with wind gusts of 35 mph expected.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Steady temperature around 67. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Temperature falling to around 53 by 5pm. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.