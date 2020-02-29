Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle on East Kingsfield Road Friday Night

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night on East Kingsfield Road ear the side entrance to Tate High School.

The pedestrian was not seriously injured, and the driver of the vehicle also escaped injured in the accident about 7:15 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigation and did not release additional information.

Pictured: An Escambia County EMS unit on scene of a pedestrian crash Friday night on East Kingsfield Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.