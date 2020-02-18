Overturned Log Truck Blocks Highway 29 In McDavid For Hours

An overturned log truck closed southbound Highway 29 in McDavid for hours late Monday afternoon into the evening.

The driver of the log truck was apparently northbound on Highway 29 south of Bogia Road when he crossed median into the southbound lanes and then traveled back into the median, causing the truck to overturn. The truck came to rest in the median with the logs blocking the entire southbound side of the roadway.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Southbound traffic was diverted into the northbound lanes as northbound was reduced to one lane. Traffic was stopped in both directions at times during the cleanup. In addition to righting the log truck and removing the logs, a second semi-truck had to be pulled from the median after it became stuck when the driver attempted to crossover and go around the initial crash.

As of 6:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 29 were still blocked.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.