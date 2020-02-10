One Injured In Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash

February 10, 2020

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Molino.

The wreck happened about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 and involved two passenger cars. An adult male in his 70s was transported by Escambia County EMS to West Florida Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released any additional information as they conduct their investigation. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “One Injured In Highway 29, Highway 97 Crash”

  1. Charlotte Rebecca Bates on February 10th, 2020 5:40 pm

    OMG!! My sister and went through that intersection about 20 minutes prior. We stopped at the Cross Roads thrift store and was going over to the Dollar store, when all the fire trucks and ambulances went by. Praying for all involved, and praying no serious injuries.





Written by William Reynolds 

 