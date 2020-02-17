One Critically Injured In 10 Mile Road Crash

February 17, 2020

One person was critically injured in a single vehicle crash on 10 Mile Road just east of the railroad tracks Monday morning.

The vehicle left the roadway and hit a utility pole and a tree, ejecting the adult male driver. He was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert. His name has not  yet been released as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates.

The roadway remained closed as Gulf Power worked to replace the pole, which was snapped in the 6:37  a.m. collision.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photographs of the vehicle involved until family members are notified due to the severity of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

