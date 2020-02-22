Northview Chiefs Beat Rocky Bayou 16-1 In No-Hitter (With Photo Gallery)

February 22, 2020

The Northview Chiefs tossed a no-hitter Friday night in a 16-1 win over Rocky Bayou Christian School in four innings.

Bradley Freeman earned the win for the Chiefs,  allowing no hits and no runs while striking out nine in three and two-thirds innings. Ben Wilson threw the last third of the fourth inning, striking out one.

At the plate: Bryce Korinchak 1-2, 2R, 2RBI; Logan Bryan 2R; Dalton Burke 1-2, 2R, RBI; Logan Misner 1-1, R, 2RBI,2B; Jamarkus Jefferson 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 3B; Adam Aliff 1-2, RBI;  Kaden Odom 1-2, 2R; Rustin Pope 2R; Ben Wilson 1-2, 3R, RBI.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

