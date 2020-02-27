Northview Boys Weightlifting Improves To 2-1 With All-Class Sweep Of Jay

The Northview Chiefs Boys Weightlifting team defeated the Jay Royals on Wednesday afternoon by a score of 75-7.

The Chiefs won all 10 weight classes.

The following Chiefs placed individually:

119-lb. class: Jacob Daw (1st); Garrett Bodiker (2nd)

129-lb. class: Dustin Santenelli (1st)

139-lb. class: Caze Bradley (1st); Johnathon McCarthy (2nd)

154-lb. class: Colten Dockens (1st); Braxton Peebles (3rd)

169-lb. class: Mekhi White (1st); Blake Yoder (2nd)

183-lb. class: A’hazvion Gregory (1st); Jacob Houston (2nd)

199-lb. class: Aunterio Minor (1st); William Swearengin (2nd)

219-lb. class: Jacob Hawkins (1st); Trevor Scott (2nd)

238-lb. class: Jojo Parker (1st); AJ Hasty (2nd)

UNL-lb. class: Cameron Findley (1st); Garrick Davis (2nd)

The Chiefs improved to 2-1 on the season, after defeating Pensacola High School and falling to Escambia High School last week.

The team returns to action next Wednesday, travelling to Milton to take on the Milton Panthers and Jay Royals in a tri-meet.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.