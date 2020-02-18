No Injuries In Tate Road, Kingsfield Crash

There were no serious injuries in a two vehicle crash Tuesday at Tate Road and East Kingsfield Road.

After the collision of a Nissan Sentra and Ford Mustang about 8:10 a.m., the Mustang collided with a utility pole. Both drivers refused transport to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.