No Injuries In Tate Road, Kingsfield Crash

February 18, 2020

There were no serious injuries in  a two vehicle crash Tuesday at Tate Road and East Kingsfield Road.

After the collision of a Nissan Sentra and Ford Mustang about 8:10 a.m., the Mustang collided with a utility pole. Both drivers refused transport to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “No Injuries In Tate Road, Kingsfield Crash”

  1. Diane on February 18th, 2020 11:34 am

    A horrible intersection. I try to avoid it

  2. Sug on February 18th, 2020 10:29 am

    I just don’t get it!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 