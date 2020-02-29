Night Of No-Hitters: Northview Sweeps Two From Laurel Hill; Pine Forest Gets Win Over Tate

February 29, 2020

The Northview Chiefs swept Laurel Hill Friday night with two no-hitter wins, and Pine Forest had a no-hitter against Tate.

Northview 10, Laurel Hill 0

Bradley Freeman threw a no-hitter as the Northview Chiefs beat Laurel Hill 10-0 Friday night. He went for five innings in the run-rule shortened game, with no hits, no runs and sitting down 12.

Bryne Korinchak and Ben Wilson had two hits each for the Chiefs. Northview also had hits from Jamarkus Jefferson, Adam Aliff, Logal English and Kaden Odom.

Northview 12, Laurel Hill 0 (JV)

Clay Allen tossed a no-hitter as the Northview Chiefs shut out the Hoboes of Laurel Hill 12-0 Friday.

The Chiefs opened with nine runs in the bottom of the first.

Northview had two runs each from Joshua Zisa and Shaun Tingstrom, and one run each from Luke Bridges, Cameron Patrick, Clay Allen, Joshua Landis, Trenton Knighten, Payton Gilliam and Braeden McGhee.

Pine Forest 2, Tate 0

The Pine Forest Eagles threw a no-hitter as they defeated Tate 2-0 Friday night.

Cole Fryman took the loss for the Aggies, going four and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out eight. Darrien McDowell pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.

Pictured: Tate vs. Pine Forest Friday nigt. NorthEscambia.com photo by Crystal Tolbert, click to enlarge.

