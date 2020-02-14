Man Found Shot To Death In Escambia County Front Yard

A man was found shot to death in a front yard in Escambia County Friday morning.

His roommate came home to find the man covered in blood in the yard about 6:30 a.m. near Brook Meadow Lane and Winodee Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s OFfice. Shell casings were also found nearby.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has not released a cause of death and is continuing their investigation.

Photos by Mac McAllister WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.