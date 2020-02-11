Longtime Walnut Hill Volunteer Firefighter, County Supervisor Dennis Rigby Passes Away

Longtime Escambia County employee and volunteer firefighter Dennis Rigby, 60, of Oak Grove passed away Monday after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

During his 32-year career with the county, he most recently worked as fleet maintenance supervisor for Escambia County Solid Waste before his retirement last October. In 2018, he was honored by the Escambia County Commission for his long career.

Next month would have marked 40 years for Rigby as a volunteer for Walnut Hill Volunteer Department, and he also served as the department chief from 1988 to 1989. In 2012, he was named Officer of the Year (pictured below) and honored for his decades of service to the department.

“I am so sorry for the large contingent of family and friends that Dennis leaves behind,” Escambia County Commission Chairman Steven Barry said. “Dennis was a tremendous public servant, who served his community for many decades, with over 30 years with Escambia County, and 40 years with the Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department. We should all aspire to have the positive impact on our neighbors that Dennis had on his.”

Rigby is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sherri Rigby; two children, Chad Rigby and Kristi Rigby Hughes; and two grandchildren, Devin and Dakota Hughes.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Atmore Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, February 14 at 11 a.m. at Atmore Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

NorthEscambia.com photos.