Local Rotary Clubs Pack 42,165 Meals For Manna To Fight Hunger

The Combined Rotary Clubs of Pensacola (CROP) packed 42,165 meals Saturday to fight hunger with the Manna food bank.

About 260 volunteers contributed to the project — time spent packing nutritious lentil casserole packets to provide much-needed food to those in need. According to Manna Executive Director DeDe Flounlacker, the project has become a critical part of their ability to meet the needs of the hungry throughout the year in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

For a photo gallery, click here.

“The Rotary Against Hunger project provides much-needed food during the winter and early spring months when giving has decreased and need has increased,” said Flounlacker. “Last year, Manna provided food assistance to 19,499 people. Many are the working poor, grandparents raising their grandchildren, and moms and dads who do not have enough money to pay their bills and buy food for their family. Thanks to our Rotary friends, thousands of our neighbors in need will be given the gift of nutritious food.”

Since Rotary Against Hunger started in 2012, CROP has packed nearly 700,000 meals for the hungry.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.