Law Enforcement Reacts To Alleged Shooting Threat Today Against Middle School In Atmore

February 27, 2020

There will be a strong law enforcement presence at Escambia County Middle School in Atmore on Thursday in response to an alleged threat made on social media.

In a post widely shared, someone wrote that “I will be shooting up the shooting up the school tomorrow I will hurt everybody”, and it continues with a list of student names and the name of a staff member (redacted from the image).

“We are aware of the threats that have been made in reference to the Escambia County Middle School,” the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office responded. “Our office, along with the Atmore Police Department are addressing this issue and will have a strong law enforcement presence at the schools tomorrow.”

The Escambia County (AL) Schools acknowledged the threat, saying that there will be Escambia County deputies and Atmore police officers on campus “to provide security and support”, and that school staff will have extra safety measures in place. The school district also vowed that law enforcement will continue to investigate until the responsible persons are located.

“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority and we will continue close communication with local law enforcement,” the school district posted.

Anyone with information on the threat is asked to call the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office at (251) 867-0304 or the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

