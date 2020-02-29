Hundreds Of Dogs Showing At The Escambia Equestrian Center Saturday And Sunday

The Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah is going to the dogs.

The Pensacola Dog Fanciers Association (PDFA) and Florida-Alabama Toy Breeds Club will hold American Kennel Club (AKC) dog shows at the center on Saturday and Sunday.

The six-hour AKC shows, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and 8:00 a.m. Sunday will include conformation, featuring some of the dogs seen at the Westminster show, and obedience, including the newest obedience trials,. Those events required early entry, but other events have different cut offs and are open to any breed of dog, including mixed breeds.

Event: AKC Dog Show and obedience/rally trials

By reservation: CGC testing on Saturday Info: (850-291-2700)

When: Feb 29 – 9 am Sat and 8:30 am Sunday, Mar 1.

Where: Escambia County Equestrian Center 7750 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola

Admission: $5 car

Contact: http://www.pensacoladogs.org/showpage.htm

Pictured top: Debbie Petty of Cantonment, one of the top obedience title holders in Northwest Florida, shows her Labrador Retriever “Breeze” in 2019. File photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.