Hundreds Of Dogs Showing At The Escambia Equestrian Center Saturday And Sunday

February 29, 2020

The Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah is going to the dogs.

The Pensacola Dog Fanciers Association (PDFA) and Florida-Alabama Toy Breeds Club will hold American Kennel Club (AKC) dog shows at the center on Saturday and Sunday.

The six-hour AKC shows, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and 8:00 a.m. Sunday will include conformation, featuring some of the dogs seen at the Westminster show, and obedience, including the newest obedience trials,. Those events required early entry, but other events have different cut offs and are open to any breed of dog, including mixed breeds.

Event: AKC Dog Show and obedience/rally trials
By reservation: CGC testing on Saturday Info: (850-291-2700)
When: Feb 29 – 9 am Sat and 8:30 am Sunday, Mar 1.
Where: Escambia County Equestrian Center 7750 Mobile Hwy, Pensacola
Admission: $5 car
Contact: http://www.pensacoladogs.org/showpage.htm

Pictured top: Debbie Petty of Cantonment, one of the top obedience title holders in Northwest Florida, shows her Labrador Retriever “Breeze” in 2019. File photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 