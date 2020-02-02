Hollingsworth Named Escambia County Employee Of The Month. And He Has A Big Little Fan.

Escambia County Public Works employee Ron Hollingsworth was recently named an employee of the month and recognized by the Escambia County Commission.

Hollingsworth has a big little fan. Molino Park Elementary student Brooks Thompson loves to watch Hollingsworth hard at work. According to Escambia County, the two met when Hollingsworth was doing routine maintenance in his neighborhood. Now, every time Mr. Ron in is the neighborhood, Brooks asks to go outside, sit on the curb and watch him operate the excavator.

When Community Helpers Day rolls around at school, Brooks knows without hesitation that he wants to dress as Mr. Ron.

That, according to an Escambia County proclamation, “just shows Mr. Ron is, and it also shows the importance of the work he does for the community that may not get the recognition it deserves”.

Hollingsworth is an Equipment Operator III in the Roads Division of the Escambia County Public Works Department. He has worked with Escambia County since November 2001 and currently serves as a pit operator mixing and loading materials for crews make road repairs throughout the county.