Hartung Sentenced To Life in Prison For Triple Murder

Donald Hartung will spend the rest of this life in prison. He was sentenced Friday afternoon to three consecutive life sentences.

Hartung, 63, was convicted last week on three counts of first degree premeditated murder of his mother, 77-year old V Voncile Smith and two half-brothers, 47-year old John Smith,and 49-year old Richard Smith.

Prosecutors said Hartung was intentionally left out of his mother’s will with everything set to go to John and Richard Smith. The state said the interhertience was Hartung’s motivation, and the only way he would collect any cash would be to kill all three.

The state had sought the death penalty in the case, but the jury did not unanimously agree.