Gov. DeSantis Announces $4.8 Million Grant To Complete ST Engineering Expansion Funding

Wednesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.8 million for infrastructure upgrades at the Pensacola airport, completing the funding needed for a ST Engineering expansion that will being over 1,300 local jobs.

“My office is going to be awarding the City of Pensacola really the final piece of the puzzle for this next phase of $4.8 million through my Florida Job Growth Job Fund for infrastructure enhancements at the Pensacola International Airport,” DeSantis said during a press conference at the airport. The money will build the necessary taxiways, ramps and other infrastructure that will support additional maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities and other development.

That will “allow the airport to support ST Engineering’s plans to build one of the biggest MRO operations in North America,” DeSantis Said. ST Engineering’s plans will bring three new MRO hangers to the airport and create over 1,300 new jobs.

The completed facility will include four MRO hangers, warehouses and office buildings.

“I think that this is really going to help drive not only in Escambia, but really throughout the region,” DeSantis said.

Other funding pledged for the project includes $15 million each from Escambia County and the City of Pensacola, $66 million from Triumph Gulf Coast and $20 million from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.8 million in airport funding Wednesday at the Pensacola International Airport. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.