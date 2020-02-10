Good Chance Of Rain Most Of This Week; Maybe Strong Storms Midweek

Rain chances are on the rise (yet again) this week. The highest rainfall totals will be north of our area, but we will get rain throughout the week.

We are also looking at the potential for strong to severe storms as a squall line pushes across our area late Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a cold front. The main threat with this squall line will be strong winds. The timing of this system may change, so we will continue to monitor its progression over the next several days.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.