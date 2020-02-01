Gaetz Announces Service Academy Nominations, Including North Escambia Students
February 1, 2020
Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) announced his 2020 service academy nominations for Florida’s First Congressional District Friday.
Those nominations included three North Escambia students — Keaton Brown of Northview High School to both the United States Military Academy at West Point at the United States Naval Academy; Dillon Conti, Tate High School graduate and current University of Florida student, to the United States Naval Academy; and Matthew Johnson of Tate High School to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
“These young people are the very best that our community has to offer,” Gaetz said, “excellent grades, excellent moral character, leadership in their extracurricular activities.”
A nomination is not a guarantee of admittance to a service academy. The students move on to the next part of the selection process.
Service academy nominations announced Friday by Gaetz were:
UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY
- Victoria Sherwin, Niceville High School
- Mia Goodwin, Pace High School
- Lynsey Geray, Biloxi High School
- Gabriel Hagon, Pace High School
- Brandon Anderson, Pensacola High School
- Russell Cassem, Humphreys High School
- Camron Osborn, University of West Florida
- Corey Church, Northwest Florida State College
- Matthew Hoffman, University of Alabama and Marion Military Institute
- Victoria Salvador, Northwest Florida State College
UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY (WEST POINT)
- Mia Goodwin, Pace High School
- Keaton Brown, Northview High School
- Hunter Pruitt, Niceville High School
- Brian Son, Niceville High School
- Jacob Dunne, Niceville High School
- Sion Yu, Choctawhatchee High School
- Jacob D’Aleo, South Walton High School
- Manas Pandey, Booker T. Washington High School
- Matthew Juntunen, Home School
- Preston Randolph, Milton High School
- Steven Petracca, Humphreys High School
- William Hoffman, Niceville High School
- Asher Spain, James I. O’Neil High School
- Matthew Hoffman, University of Alabama and Marion Military Institute
- Victoria Salvador, Northwest Florida State College
- Sofie Discepolo, Pace High School
- Makayla Hooks, Walton High School
UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY
- Keaton Brown, Northview High School
- Lynsey Geray, Biloxi High School
- Preston Randolph, Milton High School
- Victoria Sherwin, Niceville High School
- Andrew Sowinski, Naval Academy Preparatory School
- Joseph Sears, Loyola University Maryland
- Dillon Conti, Pensacola State College and University of Florida Online
- Sofie Discepolo, Pace High School
- Matthew Sowinski, Naval Academy Preparatory School
- Merete Conley, Navarre High School
UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY
- Gabriel Hagon, Pace High School
- Brian Son, Marion Military Institute
- Alex Goodwin, Milton High School
- Travis Delrie, Niceville High School
- Hunter Ruddell, Northwest Florida State College
- Broc McPherson, Niceville High School
- Joel Dunham, Trinitas Christian School
- Manas Pandey, Booker T. Washington High School
- Thomas Frosch, Pensacola Catholic High School
- Matthew Johnson, Tate High School
Pictured top: Dillon Conti (left) and Keaton Brown with Congressman Matt Gaetz following their service academy nominations Friday. Pictured below: Brown and Gaetz with members of the Northview High School NJROTC. Pictured bottom: Conti and Gaetz. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
