Gaetz Announces Service Academy Nominations, Including North Escambia Students

Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) announced his 2020 service academy nominations for Florida’s First Congressional District Friday.

Those nominations included three North Escambia students — Keaton Brown of Northview High School to both the United States Military Academy at West Point at the United States Naval Academy; Dillon Conti, Tate High School graduate and current University of Florida student, to the United States Naval Academy; and Matthew Johnson of Tate High School to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

“These young people are the very best that our community has to offer,” Gaetz said, “excellent grades, excellent moral character, leadership in their extracurricular activities.”

A nomination is not a guarantee of admittance to a service academy. The students move on to the next part of the selection process.

Service academy nominations announced Friday by Gaetz were:

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY

Victoria Sherwin, Niceville High School

Mia Goodwin, Pace High School

Lynsey Geray, Biloxi High School

Gabriel Hagon, Pace High School

Brandon Anderson, Pensacola High School

Russell Cassem, Humphreys High School

Camron Osborn, University of West Florida

Corey Church, Northwest Florida State College

Matthew Hoffman, University of Alabama and Marion Military Institute

Victoria Salvador, Northwest Florida State College

UNITED STATES MILITARY ACADEMY (WEST POINT)

Mia Goodwin, Pace High School

Keaton Brown, Northview High School

Hunter Pruitt, Niceville High School

Brian Son, Niceville High School

Jacob Dunne, Niceville High School

Sion Yu, Choctawhatchee High School

Jacob D’Aleo, South Walton High School

Manas Pandey, Booker T. Washington High School

Matthew Juntunen, Home School

Preston Randolph, Milton High School

Steven Petracca, Humphreys High School

William Hoffman, Niceville High School

Asher Spain, James I. O’Neil High School

Matthew Hoffman, University of Alabama and Marion Military Institute

Victoria Salvador, Northwest Florida State College

Sofie Discepolo, Pace High School

Makayla Hooks, Walton High School

UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY

Keaton Brown, Northview High School

Lynsey Geray, Biloxi High School

Preston Randolph, Milton High School

Victoria Sherwin, Niceville High School

Andrew Sowinski, Naval Academy Preparatory School

Joseph Sears, Loyola University Maryland

Dillon Conti, Pensacola State College and University of Florida Online

Sofie Discepolo, Pace High School

Matthew Sowinski, Naval Academy Preparatory School

Merete Conley, Navarre High School

UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

Gabriel Hagon, Pace High School

Brian Son, Marion Military Institute

Alex Goodwin, Milton High School

Travis Delrie, Niceville High School

Hunter Ruddell, Northwest Florida State College

Broc McPherson, Niceville High School

Joel Dunham, Trinitas Christian School

Manas Pandey, Booker T. Washington High School

Thomas Frosch, Pensacola Catholic High School

Matthew Johnson, Tate High School

Pictured top: Dillon Conti (left) and Keaton Brown with Congressman Matt Gaetz following their service academy nominations Friday. Pictured below: Brown and Gaetz with members of the Northview High School NJROTC. Pictured bottom: Conti and Gaetz. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.