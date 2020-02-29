Friday, Joyce Gunn Retired. She Had Worked At Northview High Since The Day It Opened.

February 29, 2020

Friday was retirement day for Joyce Gunn who had worked at Northview High School since the day the school opened in 1995.

After a decade as the bookkeeper, she became the administrative secretary. Since 2011, she had been the senior finance specialist at Northview. Gunn has a total over 30 years of loyal service to the Escambia County School District.

“Enjoy every day and do the best you can,” Gunn said Friday. She looks forward to spending more time with her family and traveling now that she is retired.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 