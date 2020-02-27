Train Derailment In Flomaton: No Injuries

Two cars of northbound CSX train derailed in Flomaton Wednesday evening.

It happened at the College Street crossing, not far from Flomaton Elementary School. Both railcars were empty and remained upright.

There were no injuries and no hazards to the public, according to officials.

“We are very blessed for the incident to have occurred as it has with no injuries,” Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson said.

The College Street crossing remained closed for hours awaiting the arrival of equipment and the removal of the railcars.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.