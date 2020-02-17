Florida Gas Prices Decline To Lowest Level Of The Year

February 17, 2020

Florida gas prices are continuing to slide downward, falling nine cents in the past 11 days to the lowest level this year.

Sunday’s state average of $2.33 per gallon is 6 cents less than a week ago, and 23 cents less than last month.

The average price per gallon Sunday in Escambia County was $2.30, while in North Escambia one Cantonment state was at $2.27 Sunday night.

“Florida drivers continue to benefit from strong refinery output and low fuel demand, which have contributed to the seasonal slump at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, these low gas prices may not linger terribly long. Florida gas prices could rise anywhere from 20-60 cents this spring, as demand rises and refineries switch to the more expensive-to-produce summer gasoline.”

