Escambia School District Announces Coronavirus Plan

The Escambia County School District has announced their plan for dealing with coronavirus, should the need arise.

“The School District of Escambia County will be operating in compliance and in accordance with the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) preparedness plans, as set forth by the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH),” Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said.

The ECSD said DOH has been closely monitoring COVID-19 since November, 2019, and emphasizes that there is a low health risk in the United States. The FDOH Incident Management Team has been working with the CDC with daily updates, and hundreds of health department professionals are positioned to respond if the need arises in each county.

“Escambia County School District is working with the Escambia County Health Department to stay up-to-date on COVID-19,” Thomas added “Current recommendations are the same as the flu or other respiratory illnesses: Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Stay home when you are sick and, please, keep your children home when they are sick.”

If students or staff exhibit symptoms, the district’s health services coordinator will be notified and she will in turn notify the health department.

Thomas noted, “This is a part of the school district’s current communicable disease procedure, which also pertains to other illnesses, not limited to COVID-19.”