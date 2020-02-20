Ernest Ward Dismissal Delayed Thursday By Unspecified Situation; Investigation Ongoing

Afternoon buses were late leaving Ernest Ward Middle School Thursday due to an unspecified situation.

Escambia County School District Deputy Superintendent Norm Ross termed it simply as a “situation”. He said Thursday night that no weapon was involved, and that he was unable to elaborate due to the ongoing investigation.

The buses were delayed while certain students were interviewed by school officials and law enforcement.

Ross said, as always, students will be safe at the school on Friday. There reportedly is no specific credible threat against the school.