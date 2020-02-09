ECUA Selects Next Executive Director

February 9, 2020

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has selected J. Bruce Woody to be the agency’s next executive director.

Woody has been city manager since 2011 in St. Joseph, Missouri, a town of 76,000 people with a $234 million annual budget. His other work experience includes assistant director of public works in St. Joseph,  engineer in Olathe, Kansas, and assistant city engineer in Kansas City, Kansas.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a M.A. in public administration.

“Good governance of a utility requires regular and honest communication between the Board, the Executive Director, regulators, the district’s customers, and its employees,” Woody said in an introdctory statement on his resume. “Of equal concern are developing relationships with large industry, neighboring property owners and developing strong community partnerships and intergovernmental relationships with its member political jurisdictions. Good relationships are powerful tools to get things accomplished, especially community-wide goals and long-term initiatives.”

ECUA must next come to terms on an employment contract with Woody. That’s expected to take about two weeks, possibly in time for the ECUA board’s next regular meeting on February 25.

The salary range for the position is $160,000 to $225,000 annually.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 