ECUA Selects Next Executive Director

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has selected J. Bruce Woody to be the agency’s next executive director.

Woody has been city manager since 2011 in St. Joseph, Missouri, a town of 76,000 people with a $234 million annual budget. His other work experience includes assistant director of public works in St. Joseph, engineer in Olathe, Kansas, and assistant city engineer in Kansas City, Kansas.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a M.A. in public administration.

“Good governance of a utility requires regular and honest communication between the Board, the Executive Director, regulators, the district’s customers, and its employees,” Woody said in an introdctory statement on his resume. “Of equal concern are developing relationships with large industry, neighboring property owners and developing strong community partnerships and intergovernmental relationships with its member political jurisdictions. Good relationships are powerful tools to get things accomplished, especially community-wide goals and long-term initiatives.”

ECUA must next come to terms on an employment contract with Woody. That’s expected to take about two weeks, possibly in time for the ECUA board’s next regular meeting on February 25.

The salary range for the position is $160,000 to $225,000 annually.