ECSO Finds Fentanyl, Cocaine, Other Narcotics and Guns Inside Escambia Home

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recovered fentanyl, heroin and a quantity of other narcotics and weapons after executing a search warrant recently.

The ECSO Narcotics Unit, High Intensity Patrol Unit, and SWAT team executed the search warrant at a home in the 6700 block of Flagler Drive, off Highway 95A north of Burgess Road. Inside the home, investigators found 125.6 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixture, 116 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, and Ecstasy/MDMA tablets. Investigators also located three firearms and $382 in cash.

Jarvis DeMichael Andrews, 40, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of bulletproof vest while committing a controlled substance offense, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, possession of Ecstasy/MDMA with the intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jarvis Andrews also had an outstanding warrant which was served at the jail.

Andrews remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $345,500.