Dense Fog Advisory; Rain Tuesday, Possible Severe Storms Wednesday

February 11, 2020

A dense fog advisory is in effect until the middle of the week. A long duration dense fog event is expect to develop along the coast then spread inland, according to the National Weather Service, making driving hazardous with a visibility of one-half mile or less.

There is slight risk of severe storms Wednesday evening into late Wednesday night. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and a possibly a tornado.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Washington’s Birthday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

