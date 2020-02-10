Crary Road Has Two New Names

Crary Road now has two new names — North Crary Road and South Crary Road.

Escambia County approved the name change at a recent county commission meeting after 69% of the property owners signed a petition in favor.

Crary Road, from Byrneville Road to the north end at Tedder Road, will be “North Crary Road”, and Crary Road, from Byrneville Road to the south end at North Century Boulevard will be “South Crary Road”.

The total cost to the county for the change will be $535.80 for five new street signs.

Pictured: The northern end of North Crary Road at Tedder Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.