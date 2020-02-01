Cheyenna Novotny Named Escambia County Teacher Of The Year
February 1, 2020
West Florida High School chemistry and science teacher Cheyenna Novotny was named Escambia County’s Teacher of the Year during the annual Golden Apple Awards Friday night.
Other finalists were Kadee Barnett – first grade teacher, Beulah Elementary, Jacqueline Chabot – third grade teacher, Montclair Elementary, Maureen Harden – sixth grade math teacher, Bailey Middle School, and Jodi Woods – six grade mathematics teacher and math department chair, Ransom Middle School.
