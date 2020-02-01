Cheyenna Novotny Named Escambia County Teacher Of The Year

West Florida High School chemistry and science teacher Cheyenna Novotny was named Escambia County’s Teacher of the Year during the annual Golden Apple Awards Friday night.

Kadee Barnett – first grade teacher, Beulah Elementary

Jacqueline Chabot – third grade teacher, Montclair Elementary

Maureen Harden – sixth grade math teacher, Bailey Middle School

Cheyenna Novotny – chemistry and other science topics teacher, West Florida High School

Jodi Woods – six grade mathematics teacher and math department chair, Ransom Middle School

