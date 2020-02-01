Cheyenna Novotny Named Escambia County Teacher Of The Year

February 1, 2020

West Florida High School chemistry and science teacher Cheyenna Novotny was named Escambia County’s Teacher of the Year during the annual Golden Apple Awards Friday night.

  • Kadee Barnett – first grade teacher, Beulah Elementary
  • Jacqueline Chabot – third grade teacher, Montclair Elementary
  • Maureen Harden – sixth grade math teacher, Bailey Middle School
  • Cheyenna Novotny – chemistry and other science topics teacher, West Florida High School
  • Jodi Woods – six grade mathematics teacher and math department chair, Ransom Middle School

