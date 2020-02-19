Century Approves Multiple Wastewater Improvement Projects
February 19, 2020
The Century Town Council has approved multiple items to improve their troubled wastewater system. The council voted to:
- apply for a USDA loan or grant to cover one phase of wastewater improvements. The application documents will be filed through the nonprofit Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project at no cost to the town.
- use $50,000 in funding from Escambia County to help fund $58,411 in engineering costs for wastewater improvement projects. The town will pick up the $8,411 difference.
- take part in a four-day pilot study of piece of equipment called a “screw press” used for removing water from biosolids at the WWTP. The cost to take part in the pilot study is $5,000.
- pay Pensacola Concrete Construction $2,250 to clean and inspect sewage lift stations at the Industrial Park and near Pilgrim Lodge Church on Jefferson Avenue. The inspection will aim to verify that concrete walls in are good condition and provide an engineer with additional information to retrofit the lift stations with submersible pumps.
- install supplemental alarm systems on sewage lift stations at the Industrial Park, Pilgrim Lodge and the prison. Trouble alarms will be sent directly to an employee. The total cost is $3,102. Beginningn year two, the system will cost $432 per year for wireless monitoring for all three locations.
