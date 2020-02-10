Captain Ken Kercher Retires From Escambia Fire Rescue, Recognized By BOCC

The Escambia County Commission recently adopted a resolution recognizing Captain Ken Kercher upon his retirement from the volunteer service at the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue.

Kercher first volunteered in September 1993 at the age of 18.

“I hope I have done enough for my community and this county,” Kercher said. “I only wanted to help others. I just hope I made a difference.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.