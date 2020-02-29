Cantonment Woman Killed In Davis Highway Crash

A Cantonment woman was killed in a two vehicle crash Friday night on Davis Highway.

Police said 32-year old Savannah King made a left turn from from a private driveway onto Davis Highway near Village Oaks Drive when she pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle. She was pronounced deceased from her injuries. Her passenger, 31-year old James “Jimmy” Dudley Whisenhant III was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. Friends say the couple recently became engaged.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured in the crash about 11 p.m.

Police said alcohol or drugs were not suspected in the crash.