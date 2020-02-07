Cantonment Man Charged With Arson For Burning Salvage Yard Wrecker

February 7, 2020

A Cantonment man is facing an arson charge for setting a fire that destroyed an auto salvage business’s wrecker in 2016.

Rex Burton Hassell, 59. was charged with one felony count of second degree arson. He is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

On September 2, 2016, Hassell allegedly set fire to a wrecker at Neese’s Auto Salvage on Highway 29 south of Molino.  The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives determined the fire was intentionally set and eliminated all possible accidental ignition sources.

Hassell is the suspect in the theft of numerous vehicle and pieces of equipment in Escambia County over the last three years, and his wife has been a witness in the crimes. While she was being interviewed in October 2019, she told stated she was with Hassell in September 2016 when he burned the wrecker.

She told investigators that he burned the vehicle because the business had previously towed one of Hassell’s vehicles.

As they drove north on Highway 29, Hassell said “tonight is the night”, according to arrest report. They immediately went to the Tom Thumb in Molino where he purchased a small amount of gas. They returned to Neese Auto Salvage where Hassell instructed his wife to drop him off, drive for a short distance and return to pick him up. When the wife returned, she saw Hassell walking away from the area of the burning tow truck, the report states.

Damage to the wrecker was estimated at $5,000. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent damage to a nearby building.

Picture above: A firefighter extinguishes a wrecker fire. on September 2, 2016 at Neese Auto Salvage. Pictured below: Firefighters cut the hood open on the vehicle. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 