Cantonment Man Charged With Arson For Burning Salvage Yard Wrecker

A Cantonment man is facing an arson charge for setting a fire that destroyed an auto salvage business’s wrecker in 2016.

Rex Burton Hassell, 59. was charged with one felony count of second degree arson. He is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

On September 2, 2016, Hassell allegedly set fire to a wrecker at Neese’s Auto Salvage on Highway 29 south of Molino. The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives determined the fire was intentionally set and eliminated all possible accidental ignition sources.

Hassell is the suspect in the theft of numerous vehicle and pieces of equipment in Escambia County over the last three years, and his wife has been a witness in the crimes. While she was being interviewed in October 2019, she told stated she was with Hassell in September 2016 when he burned the wrecker.

She told investigators that he burned the vehicle because the business had previously towed one of Hassell’s vehicles.

As they drove north on Highway 29, Hassell said “tonight is the night”, according to arrest report. They immediately went to the Tom Thumb in Molino where he purchased a small amount of gas. They returned to Neese Auto Salvage where Hassell instructed his wife to drop him off, drive for a short distance and return to pick him up. When the wife returned, she saw Hassell walking away from the area of the burning tow truck, the report states.

Damage to the wrecker was estimated at $5,000. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent damage to a nearby building.

Picture above: A firefighter extinguishes a wrecker fire. on September 2, 2016 at Neese Auto Salvage. Pictured below: Firefighters cut the hood open on the vehicle. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.