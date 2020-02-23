Burglars Strike At Local Funeral Home, Reward Offered For Their Arrest

February 23, 2020

A local funeral home is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for burglarizing the business.

Mike Atwood, owner of Faith Chapel North at 1000 South Highway 29 said someone broke into a storage building last Thursday after the close of business. The burglary is under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“There were two people. The lone person in the pictures came at around 2:30 – 3 p.m. while we were open for business and cased the place,” Atwood said. “He and a second person came back around 6:30 p.m. and broke in.”

Atwood said the vehicle caught on camera appears to a Lincoln pickup.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 