Burglars Strike At Local Funeral Home, Reward Offered For Their Arrest

A local funeral home is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for burglarizing the business.

Mike Atwood, owner of Faith Chapel North at 1000 South Highway 29 said someone broke into a storage building last Thursday after the close of business. The burglary is under investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“There were two people. The lone person in the pictures came at around 2:30 – 3 p.m. while we were open for business and cased the place,” Atwood said. “He and a second person came back around 6:30 p.m. and broke in.”

Atwood said the vehicle caught on camera appears to a Lincoln pickup.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.