Memorial Service Set For PPD Officer Stephen Grogan

A memorial service for Pensacola Police Officer Stephen Grogan has been announced.

The service will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 12:30 at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola.

Grogan passed away with his family by his side Tuesday morning after a battle with a rare brain cancer. He was 34.

Photo courtesy Pensacola Police Department for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.