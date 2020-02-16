No Arrests In Armed Robbery Of North Escambia Liquor Store

The investigation is continuing into the armed robbery of a North Escambia liquor store a couple of months ago.

A black male wearing a camouflage jacket and a camouflage mask walked into the Grey Goose Liquor Store on Highway 97 at the Florida-Alabama state line on December 6 and demanded money, according to the ECSO. So far, there have been arrests.

The Grey Goose robbery came just two days before the armed robbery of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Davisville (click for previous story). The two businesses are about 1,000 feet apart.

Two people have been arrested for the grocery store holdup, but the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has said the two robberies are not believed to be related.

Anyone with information on the December 6 robbery of the Grey Goose is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Crime Stoppers callers are eligible for a cash reward and do not ever have to provide their name.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.