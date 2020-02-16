Area Fire Departments Take Part In Live Burn, Other Training Saturday

February 16, 2020

Several area fire department took advantage of great weather Saturday for training held in two locations.

Live burn training was held in Flomaton, as a condemned structure was burned. The Flomaton, Barnett Crossroads, Lambeth and Friendship fire departments took part, along with the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue.

In Bellview, Tower 7 from the Ferry Pass Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Engine 1-B Watch from Bellview trained together Saturday under the instruction of Lt. Jim Allen.

For more photos from both locations, click here.

Pictured top: Live burn training in Flomaton (courtesy Bamascannews). Pictured below: Training at the Escambia Fire Rescue Bellview Station. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 