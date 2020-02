Five Shot In Pensacola Drive-by; One Is Dead

Five people were shot in drive-by shooting Sunday night in Pensacola.

One of the victims is dead. At last report two were in serious condition and two were in stable condition at local hospitals.

It happened at a small home on Gadsden Street, not far from West Cervantes Street and A Street.

There are no suspects or vehicle description at this time as Pensacola Police continue their investigation.

