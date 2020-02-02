Gunfire Exchanged In Cantonment Street; Man Charged After Bullets Hit Vehicles

A Cantonment man allegedly involved in the exchange of a gunfire in a local street is facing charges after bullets hit two nearby vehicles.

Davonta Terrell Allen, 20, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a deadly missiles weapons offense and criminal mischief with property damage.

On September 1, 2019, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 100 block of Sheppard Street in Cantonment for a criminal mischief complaint. A resident told deputies that he found a bullet hole in the back rear window and the windshield of his Chevrolet S-10. His Isuzu SUV also had a bullet hole in the left rear fender well and backseat. He estimated the damage to both vehicles at $1,600.

The victim said several people exchanged gunfire near his home about an hour earlier. He told deputies Allen was one of those shooting and later identified him from a photo lineup.

Allen remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $15,000.