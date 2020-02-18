2020 West Panhandle Regional Science and Engineering Fair Results Announced

2020 West Panhandle Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held recently. Results, as provided by the Escambia County School District, were:

TEACHER AWARDS

Senior Division Teacher – Cherie Stephens – Pensacola High School

SCHOOL AWARDS

Senior Division – Pensacola High School

GRAND AWARDS

Senior Division – Bailey Bullion (12th) & Jenna Kruse (12th) – Pensacola High School

ISEF Nominees – Bailey Bullion (12th) & Jenna Kruse (12th) – Pensacola High School

Animal Sciences

Junior

1st – Arizona Figueroa & Shaelon Hutchinson BBMS

3rd – William Burger BBMS

Senior

1st – Lina Amin PHS

2nd – Kelsey Miller PHS

3rd – Darrius Guerrero & Damien Cruikshank BTWHS

Behavioral Sciences

Junior

Honorable Mention – Lydia Basinger BBMS

Senior

1st – Ramim Jim PHS

2nd Madison Ardis BTWHS

Honorable Mention – Aalyiah Walmsley, Savannah Creel, Brian Smith BTWHS

Biomedical Sciences

Junior

1st – Kate Baumann, Alexa Castro, Isabella Wells BBMS

2nd – Talia Mendiola, Liliana Brown-Cruz, Ashton Bailey BBMS

Senior

1st – Amber Vaughan BTWHS

2nd – Nicholas Porter PHS

3rd – Manas Pandey BTWHS

Chemistry

Senior

1st – Samantha Gates BTWHS

2nd – Melissa Kruse PHS

3rd – Kaitlyn Roe BTWHS

Honorable Mention – Jasmine Payne, Tyler Sasser BTWHS

Cellular Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Senior

1st – Sarah Brown BTWHS

Earth and Environmental Sciences

Senior

1st – Bailey Bullion, Jenna Kruse PHS

2nd – Kaelyn Peeler PHS

3rd – Lillian Myslak, Cortney Sherman BTWHS

Environmental Engineering

Senior

1st – Claire Han PHS

Honorable Mention – Rick Washington, Konsianta Reece BTWHS

Engineering and Material Sciences

Senior

Honorable Mention – Ameenah Clark BTWHS

Intelligent Machines, Robotics and System Software

Senior

2nd – Charles Pratt PHS

Mathematics and Computational Sciences

Senior

1st – Roman Bassett, Zachary Osburn PHS

Microbiology

Junior

1st – Lana Carter BBMS

Senior

1st – Roger Charles, Joshua Jones, Jalon Fleming BTWHS

2nd – Shayla Fulton, Nicholas Crowley BTWHS

3rd – Samantha Thompson, Elizabeth Hoke BTWHS

Honorable Mention – Gregory Simonds III, Diana Le BTWHS

Honorable Mention – Laureleiy Allison-Williams, Kameron Tetting BTWHS

Physics

Junior

1st – Mallory Sarfert, Katherine Peppers, Jo’leigha Parks – BBMS

2nd – Isabelle Holck BBMS

Senior

1st – Ryan Zhang, Danish Edupuganti PHS

2nd – Kathryn Tran, Andy Tran PHS

3rd – Christopher Heggdal, Eric Thomas, Tabian Dale BTWHS

Honorable Mention – Dakota Bell, Nicholas Wihtol BTWHS

Plant Sciences

Junior

Honorable Mention – Madison Tennant, Maribella Golson BBMS

Honorable Mention – Aiyanna Dykes Bellview Middle

Senior

1st – Ava Kesler PHS

2nd – Van Nguyen, Sydney Abad PHS

American Chemical Society–$100 to Sr 1st place, $ 50 to 2nd place, $50 to Jr 1st place, $ 25 to 2nd place

for outstanding achievement in chemistry.

Junior Division

- $50.00 check to Savannah Burke (Holley Navarre MS)

- $25.00 check to Max Valovic (Holley Navarre MS)

Senior Division

- $100.00 check to Samantha Gates (Washington HS)

- $50.00 check to Melissa Kruse (Pensacola HS)

American Meteorological Society–Certificates of outstanding achievement with projects in the

atmosphere and related oceanic and hydrologic sciences are awarded to the team of Toby Johnson,

Katherine Grissett, Reagan Harrison (Washington HS), and Kelsey Miller (Pensacola HS).

The American Psychological Association, the world’s largest association of psychologists, works to

advance the creation, communication, and application of psychological knowledge to benefit society and

improve people’s lives.

A certificate for outstanding research in psychology is awarded to the team of Bailey Bullion & Jenna

Kruse (Pensacola HS).

ASM Materials Education Foundation—provides an award for the most outstanding exhibit in materials

science. A certificate for the best materials engineering project is awarded to the team of Alex Johnson &

Jonathan Walker (Panama City Rutherford HS).

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International Emerald Coast Chapter awards projects for

excellence in the categories of EAEV, ENMS, ENEV, IMRS, MACO and PHYS. Each of the top two

projects will receive $25 Gift Cards. Additionally, four more projects will receive certificates of merit. The

top projects from the East and West Panhandle will compete for a $500 top overall Emerald Coast award.

The top projects: The team of Alex Johnson & Jonathan Walker (Panama City Rutherford HS) & Charles

Pratt (Pensacola HS).

Also receiving a certificate are: Isabelle Holck (Brown Barge MS), the team of Ryan Zhang & Danish

Edupuganti (Pensacola HS), Adrian Salazar (Holley Navarre MS) and Burke Sayer (Holley Navarre MS).

The Association for Women Geoscientists—awards a certificate of achievement recognizing a female

student whose project exemplifies high standards of innovativeness & scientific excellence in the

geosciences. This award is presented to Mahtea Gulley (Pace Center).

Sharon Hill Aydelott supported the science fair for her entire tenure as a teacher in Santa Rosa County,

and her enthusiasm and guidance encouraged many students to go on to pursue careers in the science

fields. The Sharon Hill Aydelott Memorial Award honors her love for science and for her students. We are

recognizing two outstanding female scientists in the junior division this year, in the categories of

Chemistry & Physics. Fifty dollars ($50.00) cash in Chemistry is awarded to Julia Irmen (Holley Navarre

MS), and fifty dollars ($50.00) cash in Physics is awarded to Melanie Borrell (Holley Navarre MS).

BRACE: Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies recognizes projects aiding disaster/emergency

preparedness, mitigation, response, and relief or recovery efforts. The top projects in the senior and junior

divisions will be recognized with a cash award. BRACE would like to congratulate Madison Ardis

(Washington HS) & O’moj Reeves (Holley Navarre MS).

Reginald D. Butler Memorial Chemistry Award—A $50 cash award is presented to the most outstanding

Sr. chemistry project, and a $50 cash awards is presented to the student’s sponsoring science teacher.

The student winner is Samantha Gates and teacher is Mrs Pam Hicks from Washington HS.

Dr. B. H. Daughdrill Chemistry Award—We call him Mr. Science Fair. Dr. Billy Daughdrill, retired

chemistry professor at PJC, worked with the fair for the 40 years that PJC hosted it and he remains a

loyal supporter. Here to present the awards is one of the fair’s original directors, his daughter, Kim

Daughdrill Walden. $100.00 is presented to the winning Jr. and Sr. projects in the categories of chemistry

and biochemistry. The most outstanding Jr. and Sr. projects in chemistry and biochemistry were

Samantha Gates (Washington HS) Sr Chem

Savannah Burke (Holley Navarre MS) Jr Chem

Sarah Brown (Washington HS) Sr Biochem

Faye Schlott ((Holley Navarre MS) Jr Biochem

Joan R Daughdrill Chemistry Award: Outstanding female lab practices, $50.00 cash award.

- The team of Bailey Bullion & Jenna Kruse (Pensacola HS) Sr EAEV

- Ava DeJong (St Paul) Jr EAEV

Escambia County Medical Society – 2 outstanding projects in the category of medicine and health are

awarded $100 each. Exhibitors demonstrating excellence in the Sr Division is Amber Brown (Washington

HS) the Jr Division team of Kate Baumann, Alexa Castro & Isabella Wells (Brown Barge).

Florida Association of Environmental Professionals presents $75 (to the first place Junior and Senior

Division projects in the environmental field based on projects that demonstrated originality,

comprehension, organization, effort and motivation in this arena.

Tonight’s winners are the Sr team of Bailey Bullion & Jenna Kruse (Pensacola HS), and Erin

Kirby (Holley Navarre MS) for the Junior Division.

Florida Association of Science Teachers—Each year FAST recognizes outstanding projects from the fair

with a cash voucher of $25 and a certificate. This year’s winning exhibitors are

Sr: Ramim Jim (Pensacola HS)

Jr: The team of Jo’leigha Parks, Mallory Sarfert& Katherine Peppers (Brown Barge MS).

Florida Engineering Society Northwest Florida Chapter – FES is providing $30.00 Gift Cards to the top

projects in the Senior Division in Environmental Engineering & Engineering. FES would like to

congratulate Claire Han (Pensacola HS) & Ameenah Clark (Washington HS).

Florida Sea Grant Marine Extension Service—A book and framed certificate are awarded to the best Jr. &

Sr. projects explaining, demonstrating, protecting, &/or exploring a marine science topic. Those projects

are the team of Arizona Figueroa & Shaelon Hutchinson (Brown Barge MS) in the Jr. Division and Claire

Han (Pensacola HS) in the Senior Division.

Francis M. Weston Audubon Society—An award certificate, book, 1 x year membership in the National

Audubon Society is awarded to the best project(s) demonstrating environmental sensitivity & contributing

to an environmental issue. Tonight’s recipients of this award are all from Pensacola HS. They are Claire

Han, Kaelyn Peeler, and the team of Jenna Kruse & Bailey Bullion.

Friends of Perdido Bay seeks to improve our lives by reducing pollution. Tonight, they are awarding 4

projects that provides “Solutions to Pollution.” $50 & certificates of recognition will be awarded to

- Aiyana Dykes (Bellview MS) & Faye Schlott (Holley Navarre MS)

- Mahtea Gulley (Pace Center) & Melissa Kruse (Pensacola HS)

The Genius Olympiad – is an international high school competition focusing on environmental issues,

which will be held at the Rochester Institute of Technology. The competition is a 4 day-long event to bring

science, art, creative writing, and architectural design projects together. The two student projects that

have been chosen to compete in this summer’s Genius Olympiad are from Pensacola High and belong to

Charles Pratt and Hao Le.

Gulf Power Engineering Society – awards outstanding projects in the field of engineering. 3 x projects in

the Sr Division and 3 x projects in the Jr Division will receive a certificate, backpack, wireless desktop

charger and cash prize. The recipients tonight are

Jr Division

- Max Valovic (Holley Navarre MS)

- Alex Ballard (Holley Navarre MS)

- Julia Irmen (Holley Navarre MS)

Sr Division

- Kaelyn Peeler (Pensacola HS)

- The team of Bailey Bullion & Jenna Kruse (Pensacola HS)

- The team of Prasika Bhattarai & Angel Ardison (Washington HS)

The Lemelson Early Inventor Prize: This is a first year award for the Junior Division. The project selected

demonstrates problem solving by identifying a critical problem, and finding a practical solution. The

project exemplifies environmentally responsible thinking in research and creation of the product.

The recipient will receive a certificate and a voucher for a $100.00 prize. Congratulations to Eleni

Nikolakakos (Holley Navarre MS).

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is sponsoring an award this year to the project that best

demonstrates in depth study of specific factors that impact our environment. The winner will receive a

book. The recipient is Mahtea Gulley (Pace Center).

Dr. Roger & Teri Jones Award:

This family has long supported science fair and encourage excellence in all aspects of the STEM fields.

Each of these students or teams will receive a $100.00 check

Junior Division

- JR ANIM Arizona Figueroa, Shaelon Hutchinson, Brown Barge MS

- JR BEHA Kyle Macdonald, Holley Navarre MS

- JR BMED Alexa Castro, Kate Baumann, Isabella Wells, Brown Barge MS

- JR CMBI Faye Schlott, Holley Navarre MS

- JR CHEM Savannah Burke, Holley Navarre MS

- JR EAEV Devyn Stephens, Holley Navarre MS

- JR ENMS Adrian Salazar, Holley Navarre MS

- JR ENEV James Peoples, Holley Navarre MS

- JR MICR Lana Carter, Brown Barge MS

- JR PHYS Jo’leigha Parks, Mallory Sarfert, Katherine Peppers, Brown Barge MS

- JR PLNT Sydney Smith, Holley Navarre MS

Senior Division

- SR ANIM Lina Amin, Pensacola High School

- SR BEHA Ramim Jim, Pensacola High School

- SR BMED Amber Vaughan, Washington HS

- SR CMBI Sarah Brown, Washington HS

- SR CHEM Samantha Gates, Washington HS

- SR EAEV Bailey Bullion, Jenna Kruse, Pensacola High School

- SR ENEV Claire Han, Pensacola High School

- SR IMRS Jonathan Walker, Alex Johnson, Panama City Rutherford HS

- SR MACO Zachary Osburn, Roman Bassett, Pensacola HS

- SR MICR Joshua Jones, Jalon Fleming, Roger Charles, Washington HS

- SR PHYS Ryan Zhang, Danish Edupuganti, Pensacola HS

- SR PLNT Ava Kesler, Pensacola HS

MU Alpha Theta recognizes a Sr. division project that creatively investigates a problem that involves high

school mathematics. The winner receiving a certificate & a letter from Mu Alpha Theta is Hao Le

(Pensacola HS).

National Aeronautics and Space Administration: NASA projects increase awareness regarding the

importance of scientific research in the area of Earth System science. The recipient who will receive a

certificate is Noah Jones (Washington HS).

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration–The project chosen to receive this award emphasizes

NOAA’s mission to understand & predict changes in Earth’s environment and conserve and manage

coastal and marine resources to meet our nation’s economic, social, and environmental needs. The

winning project receives a certificate and is Bryson O’Brien (Washington HS).

Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, Inc.—This award recognizes projects which best represent the

mathematics and science of flight with original and creative thought. The projects will receive an award

certificate and a scholarship for a week at the National Flight Academy. This scholarship is a $399 fund

that takes care of the full tuition, room and board for the 3 days of camp. This year’s recipients are

Jr Division: Adrian Salazar (Holley Navarre MS)

Sr Division: Charles Pratt (Pensacola HS)

Pensacola Federation of Garden Clubs: One of our long terms sponsors, they will be providing $25 to four

projects involving the Plant Sciences, Environmental, and/or Cellular/Molecular Biology. Tonight’s

recipients are

Jr Division:

- Faye Schlott (Holley Navarre MS)

- Ava DeJong (St Paul)

Sr Division:

- Ava Kesler (Pensacola HS)

- The team of Bailey Bullion and Jenna Kruse (Pensacola HS)

REMG Aviation will be providing $20.00 cash awards to projects related to Aviation, Space or Physics,

within the Sr & Jr Division. The 2020 recipients are

Jr Division

- Isabelle Hock (Brown Barge MS)

- Devyn Stephens (Holley Navarre MS)

- The team of Talia Mendiola, Liliana Brown-Cruz, Ashton Bailey (Brown Barge MS)

Sr Division

- The team of Ryan Zhang, Danish Edupuganti (Pensacola HS)

- The team of Roman Bassett, Zachary Osburn (Pensacola HS)

- Hao Le (Pensacola HS)

Ricoh Sustainable Development Award—This award is given to a Sr. project for outstanding effort in

addressing issues of environmental responsibility and sustainable development. The winning student will

receive an award certificate. Tonight’s recipient is Claire Han (Pensacola HS).

Dr. John P. Riehm Award—Dr. Riehm chaired the Department of Biology at UWF. Because of his love of

scientific inquiry and support of budding scientists, his family decided to make the John P. Riehm award a

permanent part of the fair. This award of $50 to two outstanding CMBI projects and to two outstanding

Chemistry projects. These are presented to:

Jr Division.

CMBI: Emma Bailey (Holley Navarre MS)

CHEM: Max Valovic (Holley Navarre MS)

Sr Division.

CMBI: Sarah Brown (Washington HS)

CHEM: Melissa Kruse (Pensacola HS)

Society of American Military Engineers –is given to one Jr. and one Sr. exhibitor whose projects

demonstrate excellence in the field of engineering. Tonight’s winners and recipients are

$ 50 Amazon card – Jr, Burke Sayer (Holley Navarre MS),

$ 100 Amazon card – Sr, The team of Alex Johnson & Jonathan Walker (Panama City Rutherford HS)

Society for In Vitro Biology is given to the most outstanding 11th grade project in the areas of plant or

animal in vitro biology or tissue culture. This year’s recipient is the team of Darrius Guerrero & Damien

Cruikshank (Washington HS)

Society for Science and Public Middle School Program—Broadcom Masters Program recognizes the top

10% of Jr. Division exhibitors. The following students will receive a certificate, and a letter inviting them to

complete an online application for the 2020 Broadcom Masters national competition. Each student who

completes the application will receive a t-shirt. From among the entrants, selected finalists will win $500

and an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. from October 16-21, 2020 for the Broadcom Masters

finals. Each of the finalists’ schools will receive $1000 and teachers of semifinalists also receive special

awards.

- Team of Arizona Figueroa, Shaelon Hutchinson (Brown Barge MS)

- Kyle Macdonald, (Holley Navarre MS)

- Team of Alexa Castro, Isabella Wells (Brown Barge MS)

- Faye Schlott (Holley Navarre MS)

- Savannah Burke (Holley Navarre MS)

- Devyn Stephens (Holley Navarre MS)

- Adrian Salazaar (Holley Navarre MS)

- James Peoples (Holley Navarre MS)

- Braedon Bautista (Holley Navarre MS)

- Lana Carter (Brown Barge)

- Team of Mallory Sarfert, Jo’leigha Parks, Katherine Peppers, (Brown Barge MS)

- Sydney Smith (Holley Navarre MS)

Thompson Briggs Excellence in Science Awards—This award recognizes excellent scientific research

from many areas of study. Each chosen project receives a cash prize of $50.

Congratulations to the following students:

$50 – Ava DeJong (St Paul)

$50 – Charles Pratt (Pensacola HS)

$50 – Isabelle Holck (Brown Barge MS)

$50 – Team of Van Nguyen, Sydney Abad (Pensacola HS)

$50 – Kelsey Miller (Pensacola HS)

$50 – Emma Bailey (Holley Navarre MS)

$50 – Max Valovic (Holley Navarre MS)

$50 – Ivana Diaz-Santiago (Holley Navarre MS)

$50 – Burke Sayer (Holley Navarre MS)

$50 – Team of Kathryn Tran, Andy Tran (Pensacola HS)

University of Florida (Milton) / Departure of Agriculture & Life Science — Certificates will be awarded to 1

x Junior and 1 x Senior in the Plant Sciences. The recipients are

Junior Division

- Sydney Smith (Holley Navarre MS)

Senior Division

- The team of Van Nguyen, Sydney Abad (Washington HS)

US Aid — Most outstanding project with relevance to solving an important global development challenge.

Certificates are awarded to

-The team of Alex Johnson and Jonathan Walker (Panama City, Rutherford HS)

The US Air Force USAF—In order to encourage the study of mathematics, physics, and engineering, the

United States Air Force selects outstanding projects which address these disciplines. The following

students have distinguished themselves in these areas and will receive an award package consisting of a

certificate, sling pack, USB, & dual USB car charger. The recipients are:

– Burke Sayer (Holley Navarre MS)

– Talia Mendiola (Brown Barge MS)

– Liliana Brown-Cruz (Brown Barge MS)

– Ashton Bailey (Brown Barge MS)

US Metric Association—A certificate is awarded to recipient(s)’ project involves a significant amount of

quantitative measurement and which best uses the SI metric system for those

Measurements in the Senior Division.

The team of Katherine Grissett, Reagan Harrison & Toby Johnson (Washington HS).

US Navy— Judges selected three outstanding Sr projects to receive certificates, medallions and award

letters in the amount of $50 and three outstanding Jr projects to receive certificates and medallions.

Tonight’s recipients are:

Junior Division

- Isabelle Holck (Brown Barge MS)

- O’moj Reeves (Holley Navarre MS)

- Lana Carter (Brown Barge MS)

Senior Division

- Sarah Brown (Washington HS)

- Marcella Chaffin (Washington HS)

- Charles Pratt (Pensacola HS)

Yale Science & Engineering Association, Inc.—The most outstanding 11th grade project in the areas of

computer science, engineering, physics, or chemistry will receive an award certificate and medallion when

the student completes the online application form.

Winner: Samantha Gates (Washington HS)

Water Environment Federation sponsors the Stockholm Jr. Water Prize. The most outstanding projects in

water science research receive certificates and eligibility to compete at the state and national level for up

to $3,000 and a trip to Stockholm, Sweden.

Winners: Claire Han (Pensacola HS), Savannah Burke (Holley Navarre MS) & Harrison Graham

(Holley Navarre MS)