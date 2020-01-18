Woman Cited After Rear-ending School Bus With 14 Students On Board

A woman was cited by troopers after rear-ending a school bus in Escambia County Friday.

The Escambia County school bus was stopped with red lights flashing and stop sign deployed on Tower Ridge Road when it rear-ended by a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by 59-year old Donna Edwards, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Buick became pinned under the bus, but Edwards was not injured.

The driver of the bus, Brittaney Gay of Walnut Hill, and the 14 students on board were also not injured.

Edwards was cited for careless driving and knowingly operating a motor vehicle with suspended or revoked license.