Woman Cited After Rear-ending School Bus With 14 Students On Board

January 18, 2020

A woman was cited by troopers after rear-ending a school bus in Escambia County Friday.

The Escambia County school bus was stopped with red lights flashing and stop sign deployed on Tower Ridge Road when it rear-ended by a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by 59-year old Donna Edwards, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Buick became pinned under the bus, but Edwards was not injured.

The driver of the bus, Brittaney Gay of Walnut Hill, and the 14 students on board were also not injured.

Edwards was cited for careless driving and knowingly operating a motor vehicle with  suspended or revoked license.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 