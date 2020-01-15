Winter? Spring? Yeah, Both Of Those In The Forecast

January 15, 2020

It will be muggy and warm like spring for your Wednesday, with a high bumping into the upper 70s. But by the end of the seven day forecast period, we will see winter-like  overnight lows in the low 30s and daytime highs only around 50.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

