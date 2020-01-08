Where’s All That Smoke Coming From?

Escambia and Santa Rosa County residents were reporting a lot of smoke outdoors Wednesday afternoon, especially in the Nine and Ten Mile Road areas.

For most people, the smoke is reportedly drifting from a 1,600 acre controlled burn near Munson in northern Santa Rosa County. There’s also a 423 acre controlled burn west of Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill (map below), a 166 acre burn north of Cotton Lake Road and east of Highway 29 in Escambia County and several smaller burns.

It’s the peak of the controlled burn season, according to the Florida Forest Service Blackwater Forestry Center.

“Residents in our area will see smoke coming from burns on both private and public lands. Sometimes the smoke will drift into the more populated areas of our region but the impacts should be short-lived and minor,” the Forest Service said.

File photo.