Two Vehicles Hit A Horse On Highway 29 In Molino Wednesday Morning

January 8, 2020

Two vehicles struck a horse early Wednesday morning in Molino.

It happened about about 6:05 a.m. on Highway 29 near Duxbury Avenue. The driver of a passenger car slammed into the horse, which went over the roof the car. A pickup truck also struck the horse, and a second pickup truck then hit one of the other vehicles. All three drivers refused medical transport to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The horse did not survive.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released details such as names. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 