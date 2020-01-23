Two People Seriously Injured In Highway 97, Highway 29 Crash

Two people were seriously injured in a wreck Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 29 in Molino.

Both drivers were transported by Escambia County EMS as trauma alerts to Sacred Heart Hospital following the 1:15 p.m. crash.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol continues their investigation.

The Molino, Cantonment, McDavid and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the two vehicle crash.

