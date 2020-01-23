Two People Seriously Injured In Highway 97, Highway 29 Crash

January 23, 2020

Two people were seriously injured in a wreck Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 29 in Molino.

Both drivers were transported by Escambia County EMS as trauma alerts to Sacred Heart Hospital following the 1:15 p.m. crash.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol continues their investigation.

The Molino, Cantonment, McDavid and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the two vehicle crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 