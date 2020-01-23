Three Charged With Destroying Evidence In Recent Murder Case

Three people have been arrested in a shooting on January 19 in Escambia County.

Thomas Summerford, Ryan Kizer, and Lamar Bruno have been charged with destroying evidence in the shooting death of 20-year old Justis Walker in the 6000 block of Marie Avenue between Creighton and East Burgess roads.

The victim’s roommate arrived home to find the front door open and the victim dead on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with additional information about his murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433- STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Summerford was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $20,000. Bond for Bruno and Walker was set at $25,000.