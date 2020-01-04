Temporary Closure Of Littleton Street At Nine Mile Road

Littleton Street at the Milestone Subdivision will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road in Escambia County from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 through 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 as crews perform drainage work. Traffic will be detoured to Milestone Boulevard and Oldenburg Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and direct traffic to the alternate routes.

Please use extra caution as drivers become familiar with the new traffic patterns. Motorists should also watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway as they prepare for the work.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to obey the 35-mph speed limit and to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the work zone.